WWE stuns Netflix; Triple H & Gabe Spitzer react

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 24, 2025 13:31 GMT
Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty
Monday Night RAW streams on Netflix [Image source: Getty]

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and vice president of sports at Netflix, Gabe Spitzer, recently discussed Monday Night RAW's performance on the streaming giant. All three weekly shows of the Stamford-based promotion, RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, are available on Netflix outside the United States.

World Wrestling Entertainment's business has been thriving under Triple H's creative leadership. Almost all of the company's major shows are selling out every week. The product is also attracting a new set of audiences since its partnership with Netflix earlier this year.

According to Variety, the red brand is doing impressive numbers on the streaming platform, as it has been in the top 10 English-language TV charts every week since its move to Netflix on January 6, 2025. The show is also garnering a little over three million views per week.

WWE CCO Triple H talked about RAW's performance, stating that Netflix's partnership with the Stamford-based promotion has been "phenomenal." The Game also highlighted that fans have played a huge role in the red brand's success on the streaming platform.

"Netflix has been amazing, in every sense of the word. They are phenomenal partners. And we can’t say enough about WWE fans. They’ve shown up in full force, as passionate and engaged as ever," Triple H said.
Vice president of sports at Netflix, Gabe Spitzer, was stunned by RAW's performance, saying that the partnership has been more than everything they had hoped it would be.

"It’s everything we could have hoped for and more,” says Gabe Spitzer, vice president of sports at Netflix. “We knew going in that we’re not going to change WWE. It was more, how can we add to it in small ways, and that’s what we’ve seen so far." [H/T: Variety]
Vince Russo is not a fan of WWE's new Netflix show

WWE is releasing a new show on Netflix called Unreal. The series will showcase behind-the-scenes stuff of what goes into making a wrestling show.

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he was not a fan of the new show after looking at its trailer, as he believed it seemed staged and not organic at all.

"My big takeaway from this show was everybody is talking about what this new show [is] called? Unreal? And they show a clip from Unreal. Could that have been any more worked? I mean, seriously, like that's gonna be the show? You're gonna work scenes and then expect us to believe that these scenes are organic. Oh my God, that could not have been any more worked."
Check out the video below.

It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for RAW going forward.

