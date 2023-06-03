WWE had a subtle easter egg for fans during today's new championship unveiling for Roman Reigns

In the main event of the latest Friday Night SmackDown, Triple H unveiled a new Undisputed WWE Universal Title for Roman Reigns, which has stunned everyone.

So it means instead of Reigns bringing both WWE Championship and Universal titles with him, he will be carrying the new title as provided by Chief Content Officer.

However, before handing over the new belt to The Tribal Chief, the championship was covered with a black cloth on a podium. Triple H and the company gave a little easter egg to the WWE Universe by referring to a moment of Roman Reigns' cousin, The Rock.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful quickly noticed that the podium on which the new Undisputed WWE Universal title was kept was a callback to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's presentation ten years ago.

At the main event of Royal Rumble 2013, The Rock defeated CM Punk to win the WWE Championship. This was his first championship since 2002, ending Punk's reign at 434 days.

Following that, on the February 18th episode of Monday Night RAW, The Rock revealed a new WWE Championship belt replacing the spinner belt introduced by John Cena.

During The Great One's presentation of the new title, the podium on which the championship was kept was similar to Roman Reigns' title reveal.

