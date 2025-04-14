WWE subtly drops massive spoiler for the result of Cody Rhodes' championship match at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes will take on John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania Sunday this weekend. It seems that WWE may have given away the outcome of the match ahead of the show.
WWE announced earlier today that John Cena will appear on the RAW after WrestleMania and the April 18 edition of SmackDown. However, Cody Rhodes is not among the listed stars for the April 21 episode of the red show. Jey Uso, Gunther, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, and Lyra Valkyria are the listed names for the event immediately following 'Mania weekend.
It would make sense for Cody Rhodes to take time off if he does drop the championship to John Cena on Sunday night. Meanwhile, The Cenation Leader would want to celebrate his potential history-making win in Las Vegas. Hence, the booking could be a subtle spoiler for the result of Rhodes vs. Cena.
John Cena will become a 17-time World Champion if he defeats Cody Rhodes
John Cena is aiming to make history by defeating Rhodes and breaking Ric Flair's long-standing record as a 16-time World Champion. Cena is then expected to be on RAW the following night to brag about the fact that he won the title without the support of the WWE Universe.
It will be interesting to see if this is where WWE sets up matches for Cena against some of the names he has been hoping to face. If Rhodes has a few months off, he can come back and challenge Cena down the line, potentially taking back the title before The Cenation Leader retires from the global juggernaut.
Many signs point toward Rhodes losing his title to Cena. It will be interesting to see how the two interact on Friday night in the 16-time World Champion's final appearance ahead of WrestleMania.
Who do you think will reign supreme in Las Vegas? Hit the discuss button and share your predictions.