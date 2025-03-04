  • home icon
WWE subtly teases major change to WrestleMania 41 match after RAW goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Mar 04, 2025 04:21 GMT
The New Champion (Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twitter)

WWE seemed to tease a major change to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania 41 after RAW went off the air. This was in the immediate aftermath of the shocking title change.

The main event of RAW between Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY was set to determine who the defending Champion would be heading into WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. For the second year in a row, IYO will be heading to WrestleMania as the defending Women's Champion, as she dethroned Rhea Ripley in a stunning upset. This resulted from referee Jessika Carr refusing to call the match a DQ Bianca shoved Rhea ringside.

After RAW went off the air, an impressed Bianca Belair looked at her WrestleMania 41 opponent, IYO SKY, from right underneath the ring. On the other side of her was Rhea Ripley, staring at IYO in absolute rage and fury. This was a subtle tease of WWE turning the Women's World Title match at WrestleMania 41 into a Triple Threat.

Ad

It is only natural that Ripley would be added to the match between IYO SKY and Bianca Belair, especially after the referee's decision.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming month as the road to WrestleMania 41 intensifies.

Rhea Ripley will be an unhappy woman when she appears next week.

Edited by Angana Roy
