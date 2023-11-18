WWE suddenly announce massive change for SmackDown next week

WWE announced that next week's episode of SmackDown will not air on FOX, instead, it'll be on another channel.

Next Friday night will be the final show before Survivor Series: WarGames. Two new matches were announced for the upcoming premium live event on the latest episode of the blue brand. The Women's WarGames match was finally made official.

Team Damage CTRL, which consists of Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane will take on the team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi and Becky Lynch. A singles match between Santos Escobar and Carlito was also announced for WWE Survivor Series.

WWE suddenly announced on SmackDown this week that next week's show will air on FS1, instead of FOX. Finn Balor and Damian Priest vs. The Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship was advertised for the show.

Plus, Kevin Owens is set to return from his suspension next week. He'll be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. Since it'll be the go-home show for Survivor Series: WarGames, it'll be interesting to see what will take place on the blue brand next week.

