WWE suddenly drops huge Brock Lesnar reference just before Night of Champions 2025 

Brock Lesnar might not appear on TV anymore, but he still gets mentioned occasionally on WWE programming. The latest reference went down on this week's episode of RAW, when Michael Cole namedropped The Beast Incarnate during Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's main event match.

Lesnar disappeared from the limelight following his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. His legal troubles appear to be playing a roadblock in his WWE return as he hasn't been away from action for this long in over a decade. However, considering just how influential Brock Lesnar is as a performer, he continues to be mentioned on TV.

During Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso's King of the Ring Tournament match on RAW, the former used Lesnar's Kimura Lock submission maneuver, which prompted Michael Cole to mention The Beast Incarnate.

Though some fans might think this is a hint at Brock Lesnar's WWE return, the chances of it happening appear slim at best for now. As for The American Nightmare, following the win over Jey Uso, he has now qualified for the finals of the King of the Ring Tournament. He will now face his real-life friend Randy Orton at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on June 28.

