3 Reasons why Cody Rhodes used Brock Lesnar’s Kimura Lock on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes beat Jey Uso and moved on to the finals of the 2025 WWE King of the Ring tournament. The YEET Master gave it his all to beat The American Nightmare, but Rhodes was just a little ahead of the Samoan star.

In the post-match, the former World Heavyweight Champion also raised Cody's hand and praised his victory. Meanwhile, during the match, Cody used the Kimura Lock on Jey Uso, which caused a big reaction from fans on the internet.

For those who might not remember, the Kimura Lock was famously used by The Beast Incarnate in the squared circle as his submission finishing move. This is why when Rhodes used the same move, it ignited flares.

In this article, we will discuss three reasons why the former Undisputed WWE Champion used Brock Lesnar's Kimura Lock on Monday Night RAW tonight.

#3. Brock Lesnar could be on his way back to WWE

One reason Cody Rhodes might have used the Kimura lock could be related to Lesnar's return to the sports entertainment juggernaut. The last time Brock appeared in the ring was at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes.

To set the stage for the veteran's comeback, Cody may have intentionally used this submission move. This could make Lesnar the talk of the town among fans, generating anticipation for his return.

#2. Pay homage to The Beast Incarnate

While competing in the ring, it's common in the wrestling business for a star to pay homage to another by using the same move style or finishing move. So, it's likely that The American Nightmare using the Kimura Lock is a tribute to the Suplex City Owner.

This is similar to how Jey Uso pays homage to Rikishi by using his moveset. Likewise, Dominik Mysterio uses the three Amigos to pay tribute to the late great Eddie Guerrero.

#1. It could be Cody Rhodes' new finishing move

Cody Rhodes' current finishing move is the Cross Rhodes, which he even used to end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed WWE Title reign. However, it's notable that Rhodes has also previously used the Kimura lock, suggesting that this could become his new finishing move.

Last year at WWE Backlash France, Rhodes executed this submission move on AJ Styles as well, surprising the fans. Using the Kimura lock again suggests it might be part of Cody's moveset.

