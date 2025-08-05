  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE Suddenly Scraps Major Storyline on RAW

WWE Suddenly Scraps Major Storyline on RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Published Aug 05, 2025 18:56 GMT
This was a surprise (image via WWE)
This was a surprise (image via WWE)

WWE SummerSlam appears to have changed the course of numerous storylines on both RAW and SmackDown, but last night on RAW, it seems that one was scrapped altogether.

Ad

Nikki Bella interupted Becky Lynch and was confirmed as her next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, whilst Stephanie Vaquer approached Naomi to build up their match at Clash in Paris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This means that the feud between Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice has now been scrapped. A match only took place between the women last week on RAW, with Bella claiming she suffered a breast implant injury as part of the match.

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Chelsea Green hasn't been seen since before SummerSlam so it seems that the feud with these women is now over, and Green will remain on SmackDown.

Ad

Will WWE pick the feud up following Clash in Paris?

It's unclear if this storyline will be revisited after Clash in Paris; perhaps WWE is now focused on the road to the show and making sure that there are title challengers in place.

Chelsea and her Secret Hervice will have enough to do on SmackDown leading up to the show, but it's a shock that the feud has just been cut and there was no definitive end.

Ad
Ad

Nikki Bella is clearly sticking around for a while, and after last night's RAW, it seems that her feud with Becky Lynch could be a deeply personal one. Lynch and Bella are from differing WWE eras, but it seems that they have found a way to come together, and this story could play out in an interesting way.

Many believe that Lyra Valkyria should have won the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, but it's clear that the reason she didn't was because the company was planning this feud for Lynch following the event.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications