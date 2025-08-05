WWE Suddenly Scraps Major Storyline on RAW

WWE SummerSlam appears to have changed the course of numerous storylines on both RAW and SmackDown, but last night on RAW, it seems that one was scrapped altogether.Nikki Bella interupted Becky Lynch and was confirmed as her next challenger for the Women's Intercontinental Championship, whilst Stephanie Vaquer approached Naomi to build up their match at Clash in Paris.This means that the feud between Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Chelsea Green, and The Secret Hervice has now been scrapped. A match only took place between the women last week on RAW, with Bella claiming she suffered a breast implant injury as part of the match.Chelsea Green hasn't been seen since before SummerSlam so it seems that the feud with these women is now over, and Green will remain on SmackDown.Will WWE pick the feud up following Clash in Paris?It's unclear if this storyline will be revisited after Clash in Paris; perhaps WWE is now focused on the road to the show and making sure that there are title challengers in place.Chelsea and her Secret Hervice will have enough to do on SmackDown leading up to the show, but it's a shock that the feud has just been cut and there was no definitive end.Nikki Bella is clearly sticking around for a while, and after last night's RAW, it seems that her feud with Becky Lynch could be a deeply personal one. Lynch and Bella are from differing WWE eras, but it seems that they have found a way to come together, and this story could play out in an interesting way.Many believe that Lyra Valkyria should have won the Women's Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam, but it's clear that the reason she didn't was because the company was planning this feud for Lynch following the event.