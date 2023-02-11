WWE suffering from lack of backstage personnel for SmackDown - Reports

WWE is apparently running tonight's SmackDown program with fewer producers than normal based on a new report.

The blue brand invaded the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut for tonight's SmackDown. The show featured the Usos defending the tag team titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman, as well as more fallout from The Bloodline and Sami Zayn storyline.

While everything that's happened on-screen appears to have gone off without a hitch, backstage is where things might have been a little hectic for the Stamford-based company.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has fewer producers than normal tonight and those who are working are taking multiple matchups/segments. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

Former multi-time tag team champion turned producer Jason Jordan recently pulled triple-duty during a taping and received a ton of accolades for doing so. This happened due to the company being shorthanded that night as well.

The list of producers for WWE SmackDown usually gets revealed on Saturday. So tomorrow will be a good indication to see who had to carry the weight. Producers in the past have included the aforementioned Jason Jordan, Hall of Famer Molly Holly, Adam Pearce, and Hall of Famer Michael Hayes.

SmackDown concluded tonight with Madcap Moss earning a shot at the Intercontinental Championship.

