WWE SummerSlam 2020: Apollo Crews retains United States Championship

The kick-off show for WWE's SummerSlam 2020 saw the usual panel conversation, Renee Young confirming her departure from the company, and a United States title match. The current champion Apollo Crews put his title on the line against multi-time former champion MVP, with the challenger's Hurt Business compatriots banned from ringside.

Crews has had his own problems with the group — which also counts Bobby Lashley and current 24/7 Champion Shelton Benjamin as members — as MVP has spent the past couple of months trying to get Crews to join them. MVP even claimed to have won the title from the champion by forfeit, when Crews wasn't medically cleared to compete in a match between the two.

Without the Hurt Business in MVP's corner, Apollo was able to defend his title at this year's SummerSlam cleanly without interference. Lashley and Benjamin would hit the ring after MVP's loss in an attempt to attack Crews, but the champion wisely bailed out of there before taking any damage.

As the United States Championship is defended on the RAW brand, we won't have to wait long to see what the fallout from this match will be.

Stick with Sportskeeda tonight for more WWE SummerSlam 2020 results.

Win exciting WWE merchandise during our SummerSlam giveaway by following these steps: