WWE SummerSlam 2020: Kevin Owens invites Aleister Black for an interview on Raw

Following the RAW Tag Team Champions Street Profits' successful title defense against Angel Garza and Andrade at WWE SummerSlam, special guest commentator Kevin Owens made a surprise announcement. Tomorrow night on WWE RAW, the Prizefighter has invited his fellow former NXT Champion Aleister Black to be that night's guest on the Kevin Owens Show.

The last time we saw Black on WWE television, the Dutch Destroyer was beaten down severely by the Monday Night Messiah Seth Rollins and his disciple, Murphy, including a similar attack to his eye that they inflicted on Rey Mysterio weeks earlier.

A new look for Aleister Black?

Since then, there's been talk about WWE — and even WWE Chairman Vince McMahon himself — wanting to retool Aleister Black's character. Apparently, the company is high on the Dutch superstar, and they've possibly taken this opportunity to change up his persona. On his end, Black has been teasing a change in character for weeks now on his personal social media accounts.

Now, whether or not Black actually accepts Owens' invitation on RAW tomorrow remains to be seen. But, chances are good that if it's Monday or some other night, we're going to see a brand new Aleister Black when he returns.