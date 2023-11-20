WWE Sunday Stunner Results: $10000 offered to fans for taking former champion off his feet, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in action (Saginaw, 11/19)

Results are in for the WWE Sunday Stunner, which was held in Saginaw, Michigan on November 19. The event featured multiple title matches, with top stars from RAW in action.

The event kicked off with Sami Zayn taking on Dominik Mysterio in a singles match. The two men will also be in action in Survivor Series in the men's WarGames match. Zayn got an important win in a non-title match against the NXT North American Champion.

Next up, Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a one-on-one action. Omos also got a quick win over Akira Tozawa. Following the victory, MVP was full of praise for his client and offered fans a chance to win $10,000 if any of them could take the Nigerian Giant off his feet. However, no one took up the bet.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Saginaw. The American Nightmare continued his feud with the Judgment Day, defeating Damian Priest in a singles competition. Nia Jax also came out on top against Raquel Rodriguez in a hard-hitting contest.

The final two matches on the card were title matches. Gunther put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable in a huge rematch. However, the Alpha Academy member once again failed to secure the win.

Seth Rollins, meanwhile, defended his World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat match against Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. The Visionary came out on top to conclude the action-packed evening.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Saginaw, Michigan, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Sami Zayn defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable

Gunther (c) retains over Chad Gable World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins retains over Drew McIntyre and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match

That's all from the first house show on Sunday. The SmackDown roster was also in action in Jonesboro at the same time in the other event.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.