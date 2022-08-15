WWE Sunday Stunner results: Ronda Rousey teams up with real-life friend, Veer Mahaan destroys 59-time champion (Atlantic City, NJ, 08/14)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on the 14th of August. The event emanated from Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and featured several top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

Bobby Lashley kicked off this week's Sunday Stunner with a Triple Threat Match against Theory and The Miz for the United States Championship. The All Mighty retained his title after locking The A-Lister in a Hurt Lock, forcing him to submit.

The first title match of the night was followed by a quick singles bout between Veer Mahaan and R-Truth. The Indian-origin star has been on a dominant run since being repackaged earlier this year. He continued his winning streak in Atlantic City, making quick work of the veteran superstar.

Next up, Ronda Rousey teamed up with former MMA star and close friend Shayna Baszler to take on Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. The Baddest Woman on the Planet made Aliyah submit to her Armbar lock to secure the victory for her team.

The tag team bout was followed by a one-on-one contest between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler. The Visionary delivered a Curb Stomp to win the match. However, he was ambushed by Riddle after the match.

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship. Meanwhile, Bianca Belair also defeated Asuka in a RAW Women's Championship match at the event.

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins teamed up with Madcap Moss in the absence of Drew McIntyre. The trio took on The Usos and Sheamus in a six-match tag team match. However, the bout turned into a Street Fight won by the babyface team.

WWE Sunday Stunner full results from Atlantic City, NJ

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley (C) def. The Miz and Theory

Bobby Lashley (C) def. The Miz and Theory Veer Mahaan def. R-Truth

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler def. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah

Seth Rollins def. Dolph Ziggler

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (C) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet

Gunther (C) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) def. Ricochet RAW Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (C) def. Asuka

Bianca Belair (C) def. Asuka The Street Profits and Madcap Moss def. WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sheamus

The Judgment Day vs. The Bloodline? We asked Damian Priest if this could happen. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh