WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Becky Lynch teams up with former rivals, Seth Rollins attacks current champion after the match (Binghamton, 1/22)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event in Binghampton, New York, on January 22. The event emanated from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The show started with a RAW Women's Title match that saw Bianca Belair defend against Bayley. However, the match soon turned into a six-woman tag team bout after interference from the rest of the Damage CTRL.

Belair was joined by Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan. The Man was embroiled in a heated feud with Belair and Morgan during her run as the RAW Women's Champion. However, the three women worked in unison to pick up the victory in Binghampton.

Marianna @momof2boys99 #wwe #LivMorgan #BiancaBelair #BeckyLynch #Bayley 6 women tag match Liv Morgan Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch VS Bayley Dakota Kai & IYO Sky .. Liv Morgan kicks out … WWE Sunday Stunner #WWEbinghamton 6 women tag match Liv Morgan Bianca Belair & Becky Lynch VS Bayley Dakota Kai & IYO Sky .. Liv Morgan kicks out … WWE Sunday Stunner #WWEbinghamton #wwe #LivMorgan #BiancaBelair #BeckyLynch #Bayley https://t.co/9lxjf4xXUG

Next up was a singles match between Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin, where the former world champion picked up a quick win. It was followed by a tag team bout as Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest prepared for their upcoming RAW Tag Team Title match with a win over The O.C.

The event featured a couple more multi-man matches. Braun Strowman teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura and Madcap Moss to defeat Imperium, while The Street Profits also secured a victory over The Alpha Academy.

Charlotte Flair also retained her SmackDown Women's Championship in a singles match against Sonya Deville.

HeelToTheFace @HeelToTheFace The Smackdown Women's belt on the line. Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville. #WWEBinghamton The Smackdown Women's belt on the line. Charlotte Flair vs Sonya Deville. #WWEBinghamton https://t.co/uyv041m1EL

The main event of the night was a No Disqualification match for the United States Championship in which Austin Theory retained the title after defeating Seth Rollins.

After the match, the 25-year-old tried to attack Rollins with the title, but The Visionary ducked his attack to deliver a stomp. The night ended with the whole arena singing Rollins' entrance song.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Binghamton, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

RAW Women's Title: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley ends in a No Contest as Damage CTRL interferes Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan def. Damage CTRL Dolph Ziggler def. Baron Corbin The Judgment Day: Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest defeated The O.C. Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura and Madcap Moss def. The Imperium WWE Smackdown Women's Title: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sonya Deville The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy WWE U.S. Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Seth Rollins

