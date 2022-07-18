WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Seth Rollins in action; 59-time champion issues open challenge (Daytona Beach, Florida, 07/17)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner show on July 17 in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event took place at the Ocean Center and featured top stars from RAW in action.

During the main event, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Daytona Beach Street Fight. The two former NXT stars have been on the warpath since last month when Rollins attacked The Original Bro after the latter's match on RAW.

The duo was also part of the Money in the Bank ladder match. Riddle delivered an RKO to The Visionary from the top of the ladder. They will now clash in a singles match at SummerSlam.

During the show, Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop in a short match, while Veer Mahaan got the better of Cedric Alexander.

A match between AJ Styles and Ciampa was set up after the former NXT Champion attacked The Phenomenal One earlier on the show. Styles has been feuding with The Miz on RAW, causing him to cross paths with Ciampa, an ally of The A-Lister. Styles beat Ciampa to pick up the victory.

Elsewhere on the show, Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella ahead of their match on RAW this week. The EST of WWE reigned supreme at the live event.

R-Truth came out to issue an open challenge to anyone in the locker room. Omos accepted his challenge, making quick work of the 59-time champion.

Dana Brooke also defended her 24/7 Championship against Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina in a triple-threat match. Dana retained her title after pinning Nikki.

The Street Profits teamed up with Ezekiel to defeat Alpha Academy and Theory. The Mysterios also got one over Finn Balor & Damian Priest of the Judgment Day.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Daytona Beach, Florida:

Alexa Bliss defeated Doudrop

Veer Mahaan defeated Cedric Alexander

AJ Styles defeated Ciampa

RAW Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Carmella

Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Street Profits and Ezekiel defeated Alpha Academy and Theory

Omos defeated R-Truth

24/7 Championship Match: Dana Brooke (c) def. Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina.

The Mysterios defeated The Judgment Day

Daytona Beach Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

