WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Two-time Champion defeats Bayley, referee crowned champion, Hall of Famer confronts heel stable (London, 08/21) 

WWE's RAW roster stopped over in London, Ontario for its weekly Sunday Stunner live event. The show emanated from the Budweiser Gardens Sports venue and featured top stars from the red brand in action.

The live event was filled with memorable moments as Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made her presence felt on multiple occasions. Bayley also competed in a singles match after returning from injury last month.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka kickstarted the Live Event with a tag team match against Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai. The babyface duo will team up with Bianca Belair to take on Bayley's heel faction at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Next up, Dana Brooke defended her 24/7 championship in a triple-threat match against Nikki A.S.H and Tamina Snuka. While Nikki was able to secure the victory, she was pinned by referee Shwan Bennett, who was then defeated by Tamina Snuka. Dana Brooke then defeated Tamina to win the title back.

Elsewhere on the show, Finn Balor, accompanied by Damian Priest, defeated Mustafa Ali. The Street Profits also got a victory over Alpha Academy in a tag team bout.

Theory pinned Dolph Ziggler in a singles match. However, his victory was short-lived as Kevin Owens came out to attack him after the match. Trish Stratus then made her way to the ring to snap a selfie with KO and Theory, who was lying on the mat.

Eden @LeafsNation619 Sign of the night, Kevin Owens for Prime Minister of Canada. I couldn't agree more #WWELondon Sign of the night, Kevin Owens for Prime Minister of Canada. I couldn't agree more #WWELondon https://t.co/g58xmAH5Dv

Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Bayley. It was Bayley's first singles match in over a year. The bout ended in a DQ after Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky interfered. Trish Stratus then came out with Asuka and Alexa Bliss to make the save.

John Canton (TJRWrestling) @johnreport Bianca Belair defeated Bayley by DQ when Sky and Kai interfered. Really good action. Post match, Trish brought out Bliss and Asuka for the save. Crowd loved it. Glad to see Bayley back in the ring. #WWELondon Bianca Belair defeated Bayley by DQ when Sky and Kai interfered. Really good action. Post match, Trish brought out Bliss and Asuka for the save. Crowd loved it. Glad to see Bayley back in the ring. #WWELondon https://t.co/WAUW83rXXF

In the main event for the night, Seth Rollins went head-to-head against Riddle in a Street Fight. The Visionary had a night to forget as he was defeated by Riddle and put through a table.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from London, Ontario:

Given below are the complete live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai (with Bayley)

Finn Balor defeated Mustafa Ali

WWE 24/7 Title Match: Dana Brooke (c) vs Tamina & Nikki ASH in a Triple Threat. The title changed hands to Nikki ASH, then to referee Shawn Bennett, then to Tamina, then back to Dana Brooke

Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Bayley via DQ

Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil