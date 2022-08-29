WWE Sunday Stunner results: Drew McIntyre dances with 11-time tag team champions, Kevin Owens answers former champion's open challenge (Manchester, New Hampshire, 08/28)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 28 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The event emanated from the SNHU Arena and featured top champions from the RAW and SmackDown brands.

The show kicked off with an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match in which The Usos defended their coveted titles against The Street Profits. Jey picked up the victory for his team after pinning Angelo Dawkins.

Next up, Ciampa took on Cedric Alexander in a singles match. The duo set the house on fire with an electric display that earned Cedric a standing ovation after the match.

Also in action were Alexa Bliss and Asuka, who faced off against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. The babyfaces picked up the win and were joined by Bianca Belair in a post-match celebration.

On the show, Bobby Lashley retained his United States Championship in a triple threat match against AJ Styles and Theory.

Gunther also successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet.

Drew McIntyre joined forces with 11-time tag team champions The New Day to defeat The Brawling Brutes. The Scottish Warrior initially could not enter the match after suffering a beatdown from The Bloodline.

However, he came out during the middle of the match to secure the victory for his team. Drew was also captured dancing with Kofi and Xavier Woods after the match.

Former tag team champion Chad Gable came out with Otis to issue an open challenge. His challenge was answered by Kevin Owens, who delivered a Stunner to both men.

The main event for the night was a Street Fight between arch-rivals Seth Rollins and Riddle. The Original Bro took home the victory after slamming his opponent through a table.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Manchester, New Hampshire:

Here are the full WWE Sunday Stunner results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match : The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits

: The Usos (c) defeated The Street Profits Ciampa defeated Cedric Alexander

Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

United States Title Match : Bobbly Lashley (c) defeated AJ Styles and Theory

: Bobbly Lashley (c) defeated AJ Styles and Theory Drew McIntyre & The New Day defeated The Brawling Brutes

Intercontinental Title Match : Gunther defeated Ricochet

: Gunther defeated Ricochet Manchester Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

