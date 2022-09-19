WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Kevin Owens challenges former champion, Former NXT stars attack Ronda Rousey, The Bloodline lose (Oakland, California, 09/18)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18. The event emanated from the Oakland Center in Oakland, California and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Matt Riddle. The duo faced each other in a Street Fight, where The Original Bro picked up the victory to get one back at Rollins.

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship in the first title match of the night. The Ring General defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a triple threat match to retain the title.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler continued their recently formed alliance as they took on Shotzi and Xia Li in a tag team match. While the former MMA duo were able to pick up the victory, they were attacked by Xia and Shotzi afterwards.

Ay_W @RabbleSand @AmayasTotem #WWEOakland Looks like it, big reaction for her. They lost but , Shotzi and Xia Li got one over Shayna and Ronda afterwards. @AmayasTotem #WWEOakland Looks like it, big reaction for her. They lost but , Shotzi and Xia Li got one over Shayna and Ronda afterwards. https://t.co/LY37hnDt4U

The song White Rabbit was played once again between the matches which got the fans on the edge of their seats. However, it's still unclear what the song signifies.

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x 3 nights in a row now that White Rabbit was played. #WWEOakland 3 nights in a row now that White Rabbit was played. #WWEOakland https://t.co/ZhH1x5SCq9

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in the second title match of the night. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory.

Theory was also challenged by Kevin Owens after the match. The Prizefighter asked the former NXT star to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line but the latter denied. KO ended the segment by delivering a Stunner to Theory.

Damage CTRL was also in action in Oakland. Bayley and Co. took on Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match.

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to take on Sami Zayn and The Usos. The Bloodline were on the losing end of the match after an altercation between Sami and Jey Uso provided Drew with an opportunity to hit a Claymore on The Master Strategist.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Oakland, California:

Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match : Gunther(C) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL

WWE United States Championship Match : Bobby Lashley(C) defeated Theory

