WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Kevin Owens challenges former champion, Former NXT stars attack Ronda Rousey, The Bloodline lose (Oakland, California, 09/18)

The Bloodline was on the losing end of their match in Oakland!
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Sep 19, 2022 10:09 PM IST

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 18. The event emanated from the Oakland Center in Oakland, California and featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Matt Riddle. The duo faced each other in a Street Fight, where The Original Bro picked up the victory to get one back at Rollins.

Seth vs Riddle at #WWEOakland #SethRollins #SFNR #ROLLINSFOREVER #TeamRollins 📷: stephatron_official | Instagram https://t.co/j5gWDXSsC3

Gunther defended his Intercontinental Championship in the first title match of the night. The Ring General defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a triple threat match to retain the title.

#IMPERIUM is ready for #WWEOakland #TheMatIsSacred https://t.co/0OhGgPQXRI

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler continued their recently formed alliance as they took on Shotzi and Xia Li in a tag team match. While the former MMA duo were able to pick up the victory, they were attacked by Xia and Shotzi afterwards.

@AmayasTotem #WWEOakland Looks like it, big reaction for her. They lost but , Shotzi and Xia Li got one over Shayna and Ronda afterwards. https://t.co/LY37hnDt4U

The song White Rabbit was played once again between the matches which got the fans on the edge of their seats. However, it's still unclear what the song signifies.

3 nights in a row now that White Rabbit was played. #WWEOakland https://t.co/ZhH1x5SCq9

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship in the second title match of the night. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his United States Championship against Austin Theory.

Theory was also challenged by Kevin Owens after the match. The Prizefighter asked the former NXT star to put his Money in the Bank briefcase on the line but the latter denied. KO ended the segment by delivering a Stunner to Theory.

#WWEOakland SURPRISE KEVIN OWENS https://t.co/CGg3kqAkWh

Damage CTRL was also in action in Oakland. Bayley and Co. took on Alexa Bliss, Asuka and Bianca Belair in a six-woman tag team match.

#WWEOakland sick match, Asuka, Bliss, and Bianca defeat Damage Control https://t.co/tePoVVyaVi

Drew McIntyre teamed up with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston to take on Sami Zayn and The Usos. The Bloodline were on the losing end of the match after an altercation between Sami and Jey Uso provided Drew with an opportunity to hit a Claymore on The Master Strategist.

#WWEOakland Jey not having it with Sami https://t.co/T6bEzXc01P
#WWEOakland DREW WINS WITH A CLAYMORE! https://t.co/zOEykDO2We

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Oakland, California:

  • Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler defeated Xia Li & Shotzi

  • WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther(C) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Liv Morgan(C) defeated Natalya
  • Drew McIntyre & The New Day defeated Sami Zyan & The Usos
  • Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Bianca Belair defeated Damage CTRL
  • WWE United States Championship Match: Bobby Lashley(C) defeated Theory
  • Street Fight: Matt Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi

