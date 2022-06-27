WWE Sunday Stunner Results: The Usos defeat 11-time champions; Drew McIntyre in a Street Fight (Odessa, Texas, 06/26)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner Live Event for the SmackDown roster in Odessa, Texas. The show emanated from the Ector County Coliseum and featured top stars from the blue brand.

The event was headlined by Drew McIntyre, who took on Jinder Mahal in a Street Fight. The Scotsman has been 'The Guy' on SmackDown in Roman Reigns' absence and recently stated his desire to usurp The Tribal Chief at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre continued his triumphant run in Odessa, defeating Jinder in the main event.

Lacey Evans, who will be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, took on Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one contest. The former picked up an important victory ahead of the marquee ladder match.

Madcap Moss continued his impressive singles run, defeating Humberto of Los Lotharios. The former NXT Star recently concluded his feud with Happy Corbin and will be looking to establish himself as a top star on the blue brand. Moss also defeated Humberto's partner, Angel, in a live event in Abilene, TX.

Elsewhere on the show, Shinsuke Nakamura bounced back from his defeat against Sami Zayn on SmackDown to register a victory over Butch.

In the first title match of the night, the Usos defended their Unified Tag Team Championships in a triple-threat match against The Viking Raiders and New Day. The Samoans have been unstoppable since joining forces with Roman Reigns.

They recently made history by defeating RK-Bro to unify the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The duo retained in what was one of the best matches of the night.

Gunther retained his Intercontinental Championship in the other title match of the night.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Odessa, Texas

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Butch

Lacey Evans defeated Shayna Baszler (w/ Natalya)

Madcap Moss defeated Humberto of Los Lotharios

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match : The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day and The Viking Raiders

: The Uso’s (c) retain over The New Day and The Viking Raiders Raquel Rodriguez defeated Xia Li

WWE Intercontinental Title Match : Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet

: Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) defeated Ricochet Street Fight: Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal

