WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Drew McIntyre defeats 12-time champion, Liv Morgan in action (Reno, 07/10) 

WWE hosted its Sunday Stunner live event at the Reno Events Arena in Reno, Nevada. The event featured top stars from SmackDown in action and had multiple title matches.

The main event for the night was a one-on-one contest between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The two former champions have been at odds for over a month and are also set to clash on the upcoming SmackDown. The winner of that match will determine the #1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The bout between the two was originally supposed to take place on the blue brand last week. However, Sheamus replaced himself with Butch at the last moment, stating he needs to get tested. The Celtic Warrior, however, could not escape the wrath of Drew McIntyre at the live event as the latter picked up a victory.

The first title match of the night featured Gunther in action as he defended his Intercontinental Championship against Ricochet and Madcap Moss in a triple-threat match. The Ring General picked up the victory to keep his winning run going.

Happy Corbin was also in action in Reno. The former King of the Ring winner defeated Drew Gulak in a singles match, stating that he's ready for Pat McAfee at SummerSlam.

Elsewhere on the show, The Usos retained their Unified Tag Team Championships against The New Day in the second title match of the night. The Samoans will also face The Street Profits at SummerSlam in a rematch from Money in the Bank.

In the last title match of the night, Liv Morgan defended her coveted title in a triple threat match against Natalya and Ronda Rousey. Morgan pinned The Queen of Harts to successfully retain her title.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Reno, Nevada:

Intercontinental Title Match : Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet and Madcap Moss

Happy Corbin defeated Drew Gulak

Triple Threat Match: Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles Match : The Uso’s (c) defeated The New Day

: The Uso’s (c) defeated The New Day The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal & Shanky

WWE Smackdown Women's Title : Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey & Natalya

: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Ronda Rousey & Natalya Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

