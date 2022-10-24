WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Ronda Rousey faces Ex-Women's Champion, Seth Rollins takes on three RAW stars, The Usos face Roman Reigns' former rival (Pikeville,10/23)

WWE held its weekly Sunday Stunner live event at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, Kentucky, on October 22, 2022. The event saw stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action and featured multiple title matches.

Jimmy and Jey Uso kickstarted the show as they defended their WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles against Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano. KO has been at odds with The Bloodline for over a year. He recently tried to get Sami Zayn away from the group, stating that he knows Roman Reigns' intentions.

Next up was a quick singles match between Omos and R-Truth. The Nigerian Giant was confronted by Braun Strowman after the match. The duo are slated to lock horns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

The Brawling Brutes and Imperium continued their feud from the blue brand as Ridge Holland and Butch took on Vinci and Kaiser in a tag team bout.

Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Liv Morgan in a rematch from Extreme Rules 2022. The two women took each other to their limits once again in an enthralling affair as Ronda once again managed to get the better of Liv.

The animosity between Bianca Belair and Bayley also continued in Pikeville. The duo faced each other in a singles match for the RAW Women's Championship. However, the bout was turned into a tag team match after Damage CTRL and Alexa Bliss got involved.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who took on Bobby Lashley, The Miz and Matt Riddle in a Fatal Four-Way match for the United States Championship.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results Pikeville, Kentucky

Here are the complete WWE Sunday Stunner results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title : Jimmy and Jey Uso (c) def. Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano Omos def. R Truth The Brawling Brutes: Ridge Holland and Butch def. The Imperium: Vinci and Kaiser Smackdown Women's Title: Extreme Rules Match: Ronda Rousey (c) def. Liv Morgan Raw Women's Title : Bianca Belair (c) vs Bayley turns into a Win for Belair due to interference from Damage Control. Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss def. Bayley and Dakota Kai United States Title : Seth Rollins (c) d Bobby Lashley / Matt Riddle / The Miz

