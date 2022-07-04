WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Becky Lynch faces three former champions; Seth Rollins in a Street Fight (Tucson, 07/03)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event at the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona, on July 3. The event featured top stars from RAW and SmackDown and was headlined by a Street Fight.

Seth Rollins and Riddle continued their rivalry from RAW and faced off in a Tucson Street Fight. The feud between the two started when The Visionary attacked The Original Bro after the latter's match, claiming he is the only one who could take down Roman Reigns.

They also participated in the Money in the Bank ladder match, won by Theory. Riddle got an opportunity to even the scores as he defeated Rollins in the night's main event.

Becky Lynch also got a chance to reclaim the RAW Women's Championship after losing to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38. Big Time Becks battled Carmella, Asuka, and Bianca in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the title. Belair won the bout.

Elsewhere on the show, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Theory in a rematch from Money in the Bank. The All-Mighty conquered Theory at the latest premium live event to win the prestigious title for the third time.

Gunther also put his Intercontinental title on the line against Ricochet in Tucson. The Ring General has been unstoppable since making his main roster debut and had no problem dealing with Ricochet at the live event.

Also in action was Drew McIntyre, who faced Sheamus. The Scotsman and The Celtic Warrior have been at odds on SmackDown. They were also a part of the Money in the Bank ladder match.

McIntyre, who has been on a triumphant run since moving to the blue brand, beat Sheamus at the live event.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner Results from Tucson, Arizona:

The New Day defeated The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

WWE Raw Women's Title : Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Carmella

: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Carmella Omos defeated Cedric Alexander

WWE Intercontinental Championship : Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet

: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet WWE United States Championship : Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory

: Bobby Lashley (c) defeated Theory Tucson Street Fight: Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

