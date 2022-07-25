WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Drew McIntyre confronts former champion; Riddle pins 14-time champion (Utica, NY, 07/24)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner Live Event on July 24. The show emanated from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York, and featured multiple title matches.

The night started off with a singles match between AJ Styles and The Miz. The A-Lister tried to attack Styles on the ramp but The Phenomenal One was able to fend off the attack to secure the victory.

LoriC @LoriC12 The Miz tried to escape #wweutica but that didn’t happen. The Miz tried to escape #wweutica but that didn’t happen. https://t.co/7yIXlEGfv6

The Miz will also be in action at the company's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam, where he will face Logan Paul. The social media megastar recently inked a deal with WWE and will be looking for redemption against the former champion, after he turned on him at WrestleMania this year.

Next up, Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest in a one-on-one competition. However, Rey's victory was short-lived as The Archer of Infamy attacked him after the match.

Drew McIntyre then came out to make the save for the former world champion. Drew also laid out Sheamus with Claymore after the latter tried to attack him from behind.

Elsewhere on the show, Gunther defeated Ricochet to retain his Intercontinental Championship. Bianca Belair also retained her RAW Women's Championship in a Fatal Four Way match against Carmella, Asuka, and Becky Lynch.

The Usos squared off against The Street Profits ahead of their big showdown at SummerSlam later this month. Jey and Jimmy were able to retain their titles, thanks to a distraction from The Alpha Academy.

Liv Morgan also defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey. However, the match was disrupted by Natalya and Shayna Baszler, turning it into a tag team bout, with Liv joining forces with Rousey.

The babyface duo stood tall ahead of their singles match at SummerSlam.

In the main event for the night, Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. The Original Bro will also be meeting The Visionary at the biggest wrestling event of the summer.

Complete WWE Sunday Stunner results from Utica, New York:

AJ Styles defeated The Miz

Rey Mysterio defeated Damian Priest

Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet

Gunther (c) defeated Ricochet Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka

Bianca Belair (c) def. Carmella, Becky Lynch and Asuka WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship- The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits

The Uso’s (c) retain over The Street Profits SmackDown Women’s Championship- Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey

Liv Morgan (c) retains over Ronda Rousey Liv Morgan & Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

That's all from the WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Utica, New York. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sounding off in the comments

