WWE Superstar mocks CM Punk ahead of his rumored return to the company

Rumors have been swirling around CM Punk potentially returning to WWE. At this moment, though, nothing has been confirmed. However, that didn't prevent Grayson Waller from taking a dig at the former WWE Champion.

Punk made his historic return to professional wrestling with AEW in 2021. After yet another backstage controversy, Tony Khan's promotion recently released the two-time AEW World Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Grayson Waller posted a photo quoting Punk and mocking him in the process.

"Even on commentary, nobody can touch me," wrote Waller.

Booker T spoke about CM Punk's potential WWE return

Booker T hasn't ruled out a potential CM Punk return to WWE, claiming that everybody who left the company has returned regardless of the circumstances.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T mentioned that even The Ultimate Warrior returned to WWE, something nobody even thought possible. He said:

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back, Ahmed Johnson, because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what."

Punk is a former WWE Champion and shared the ring with the likes of John Cena, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar during his stint with the Stamford-based company.

If rumors do come true, expect The Best In The World to return at the Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago.

