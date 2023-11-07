"Everybody that's left has come back" - WWE Superstar doesn't rule out CM Punk's return

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T does not rule out the return of CM Punk.

Punk joined the Stamford-based company in 2005. He spent nine years there as an active competitor, during which time he held the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Title, and ECW Championship, in addition to other titles. However, he was released from his contract in 2014 after walking out ahead of an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Despite retiring following his WWE departure, Punk returned to the ring in 2021 to join AEW. However, his stint in Tony Khan's promotion ended earlier this year when he was fired after his involvement in a backstage altercation at All In London.

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed CM Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based company. He claimed The Best in The World's comeback should not be ruled out.

"The thing is also, I'm gonna go out on a limb here, I'm not gonna put it past WWE hiring him back. I don't know. I can't say. But I do know that just about everybody that's left WWE has come back no matter what problems they've had. Even, you know, The Ultimate Warrior, which I don't think anybody thought The Ultimate Warrior would come back because he was more hated than Ahmed Johnson [laughs]. The only person who didn't come back Ahmed Johnson because he's a lowdown, notorious, lying, piece of you know what," he said. [1:06:37 - 1:07:31]

Will CM Punk make a difference in WWE?

During a recent episode of Legion of RAW, wrestling veteran Vince Russo discussed the possibility of CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company following his AEW departure.

The former head writer claimed the 45-year-old star's return would not make a difference for the company.

"What difference is that gonna make other than the pop? It's not gonna raise ratings. It's gonna be the same people watching the show. Like, who cares, man?" Russo said. [11:17 - 11:30]

