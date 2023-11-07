[WATCH] CM Punk chants break out during top WWE Superstar's match on RAW, how Michael Cole responded

It's another episode of Monday Night RAW, which means it's time for CM Punk reference again.

Despite WWE higher-ups denying rumors of any talks with The Second City Saint, the company has continued to drop subtle hints to fuel speculation of his return. On Crown Jewel's fallout episode of RAW, loud CM Punk chants broke out during a singles match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa.

Interestingly, Michael Cole tried to downplay it, as seen in the video below.

The iconic chants first returned during Crown Jewel this past weekend. Of course, it didn't come as a surprise since The King of Strong Style has been hinting at The Straight Edge Superstar for weeks, using his GTS finisher in his matches.

Earlier on the show, Michael Cole acknowledged a few signs from fans in the crowd, which read "Look in my eyes" and "What do you see?" during the opening segment between Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins. For those living under the rock, this references the lyrics of Punk's Cult of Personality theme song.

Michael Cole playfully reacted by saying, "Seth Rollins is going to LOOK INTO THE EYES of Sami Zayn.” With Survivor Series inching closer, it will be interesting to see whether these not-so-subtle hints will lead to the return of The Best in the World.

