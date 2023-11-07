WWE continues to play mind games with fans, dropping another reference to former world champion CM Punk on RAW this week.

The wrestling world has been abuzz with speculation and anticipation as WWE consistently teases the potential return of the former AEW star, CM Punk. It appears that the promotion is once again teasing fans with another Punk reference.

For months, the promotion has been making CM Punk references, whether in Seth Rollins' program or Shinsuke Nakamura's promo. This week, it was Rollins who found himself at the center of the Punk storm.

On the latest edition of RAW, Sami Zayn issued a challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship, which Rollins accepted. However, it was the commentary that sent fans into a frenzy.

Michael Cole said, "Seth Rollins is going to look into the eyes of Sami Zayn." These words happen to be the iconic lyrics from CM Punk's entrance song, "Cult of Personality.

Fans wasted no time in reacting to this reference, taking to Twitter to share their excitement and speculation. Many fans are now wondering if this is a deliberate hint that the 31-time champion might make a surprise return at Survivor Series, which is set to take place in his hometown of Chicago.

Check out the reactions below:

However, WWE has denied the speculation of Punk returning to the promotion, but their weekly hints on their programming give a different impression.

Wrestling veteran says CM Punk should not return to WWE

With recent teases on WWE programs, fans believe that CM Punk is set to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, Vince Russo has a different take on these speculations.

On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo said that the former AEW Champion should not return to WWE, stating:

"I gotta tell you. Here's the thing, man. If I'm CM Punk, I have created a great brand for myself. The controversy has created a great brand for CM Punk. If I'm Punk, I would be done hitching my wagons to anybody. Take that brand and do your own thing. Right after this, we got a show with EC3. If EC3 can start his own wrestling promotion with a fraction of the money Punk has, if I was Punk, my days of working for anybody would be over. The only person I'm working from here on is me," said Vince Russo.

Check out the full video below:

Punk, in an interview, was also asked about the rumors of Survivor Series, where he sarcastically denied them, stating that the show is sold out.

