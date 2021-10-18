WWE Supershow Results From El Paso: The Bloodline in action; Charlotte defends title against three former Women's Champions

WWE held a live event in El Paso, Texas, with many of the company's top stars competing. Roman Reigns and The Usos teamed up in the main event to take on the team of Finn Balor and former WWE Tag Team Champions Street Profits.

Three major championships were defended on the show as Charlotte Flair, Damien Priest and RK-Bro put their titles on the line. The event also featured an eight-man tag team match in which Rey Mysterio, Dominik, Shinsuke Nakamura & Ricky Boogs took on the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler.

Without further ado, let's dive into the complete results from the live event in Texas.

Damian Priest vs. Jinder Mahal for the WWE United States Championship

The Archer of Infamy took on the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal in a rematch from their clash in a New Mexico live event.

𝓚𝓪𝓝𝓬𝓾𝓫𝓮 @KaNcube #wweriorancho . Right here enjoying the 1st match between Damian Priest vs Jinder Mahal #wweriorancho. Right here enjoying the 1st match between Damian Priest vs Jinder Mahal https://t.co/DOIUEMEPDO

Damian Priest emerged victorious to extend his reign as the United States Champion.

Result: Damian Priest def. Jinder Mahal

Shotzi and Tegan Nox vs. Natalya and Tamina

In another match between the four women, Shotzi and Tegan Nox took on the former WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Natalya and Tamina.

Just like all their previous encounters, Tegan Nox and Shotzi came out as the winners.

Result: Tegan Nox and Shotzi def. Natalya and Tamina

RK-Bro vs. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for Raw Tag Team Championship

Randy Orton and Riddle took on New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in a title match for WWE's RAW Tag Team Championship.

𝓚𝓪𝓝𝓬𝓾𝓫𝓮 @KaNcube @BaltOs1Fan It was a tag team match. Rand and Riddle won against The New Day. @BaltOs1Fan It was a tag team match. Rand and Riddle won against The New Day. https://t.co/B815ZZfhxw

The champions came out on top following an entertaining contest.

Result: RK-Bro def. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler

The Mysterios teamed up with Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and his partner Rick Boogs to take on the team of Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler in an eight-man tag team match.

The babyfaces got the victory in a crowd-pleasing segment.

Result: Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rick Boogs defeated Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode, and Dolph Ziggler.

Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair for Raw Women’s Championship

The Queen put her Raw Women’s Championship on the line against three of the biggest names in WWE's women's division.

The twelve-time women's champion retained her title in a star-studded fatal four-way clash.

Result: Charlotte Flair def. Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns and The Usos vs. Finn Balor and The Street Profits

In the main event for the night, Roman Reigns teamed up with his cousins, The Usos, to take on former rivals Finn Balor and The Street Profits.

The Bloodline stood tall to close the show as Roman Reigns continued his dominant winning streak.

Result: Bloodline def. Finn Balor and Street Profits.

