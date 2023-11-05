WWE SuperShow Results: 17-time champion wrestles after over 100 days, Gunther defeats two former champions (Rochester, NY, 11/4)

While the majority of WWE stars headed over to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel 2023, some of the performers stopped over in Rochester, New York, for a house show on the same day. Besides top names like Becky Lynch and Gunther, the show also featured the return of a 17-time champion to the Live event circuit.

The show started with a tag team match that saw Carlito and Cruz Del Toro of LWO take on The Street Profits. The two factions have been at odds for the last few weeks, and their feud could likely culminate with the singles match between The Caribbean Cool and Bobby Lashley.

The high-profile bout is scheduled for the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Carlito got an important victory at the house show ahead of his first singles match on the blue brand in nearly 15 years.

Elsewhere on the show, Karrion Kross defeated Butch in a singles match, while Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa got a win over Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

The fans in attendance were treated to a Viking Rules match that saw Kofi Kingston get a win over Ivar. Omos defeated Akira Tozawa in what was the latter's first match on the Live circuit since July 16, 2023. The Nigerian Giant has also been missing from WWE programming for a while.

The last two matches of the show featured Becky Lynch and Gunther in action. While The Man got the better of Natalya in a singles contest, The Ring General defeated former champions Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet in a triple threat bout to retain his Intercontinental Title.

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Rochester, New York, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

LWO (Carlito and Cruz Del Toro) defeated The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Karrion Kross defeated Butch

#DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci)

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules match

Omos defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeated Natalya

WWE Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther retains over Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura

