44-year-old star set to wrestle first singles match on WWE SmackDown in nearly 15 years

The next week's edition of WWE SmackDown looks set to be a memorable one as Carlito is slated to wrestle in his first singles match for the company in nearly 15 years.

The 44-year-old returned to his old hunting ground at Fastlane last month to team up with the LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar. The trio defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits in a six-man tag team match, but the feud has continued since then.

WWE has now announced that Carlito will be in action next week on SmackDown. He will face Bobby Lashley in what will be his first singles match on the blue brand in nearly 15 years. The Carribean Cool's last one-on-one match on SmackDown took place on 22 December 2008, where he defeated Brian Kendrick in a little over two minutes.

Carlito was also in action on WWE SmackDown last week

Carlito has been pretty active inside the ring ever since making a return. The former United States Champion has often competed in tag matches along with LWO stablemates.

Last week, The Caribbean Cool teamed up with Santos Escobar to take on The Street Profits. However, they were unable to come out on top as Rey Mysterio was attacked backstage by Logan Paul, which led to Escobar getting distracted.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell was not a fan of the finish and stated that he believes the finish could have made more sense.

"A good maintenance match, and we've seen this finish before. I bet I've seen this finish three or four times already on TV. And the guy is all of a sudden; he's watching; if you try and deconstruct it, he is standing there and looking at the match, and all of a sudden, he gets hit. If you think about it, he leaves the ring to go help; I don't know, it doesn't make sense to me. It works, but it's not really a sense-making angle. It gets the point over," said Mantell.

Carlito will have a chance to settle the score against the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley next week as he takes on The All Mighty in a singles match. However, the former WWE Champion defeated LWO's leader Rey Mysterio a few weeks back, and thus, The Caribbean Cool will have his work cut out for him.

