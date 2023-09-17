WWE Supershow Results: Becky Lynch's first title defense, Jey Uso ends top name's winning run, Cody Rhodes defeats current champion (Kennewick, 09/16)

WWE hosted the first house show of the week in Kennewick, Washington, on Saturday, September 16. The live event, branded as 'Supershow,' featured multiple title matches and top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a United States Championship match that saw Rey Mysterio retain his title in a triple-threat match against Austin Theory and LA Knight.

The men's match was followed by a women's singles match featuring Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton. On September 12 episode of NXT, The Man defeated the rising star to win the NXT Women's Championship, and the duo once again squared off for the gold in a rematch at the live event. However, like last time, Becky Lynch again managed to come out on top.

Elsewhere on the card, Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Imperium in a six-man tag team action. Asuka also got a win over arch-rival Charlotte Flair.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Kennewick. The American Nightmare defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match.

Main Event Jey Uso, who recently made the switch to RAW, ended Bronson Reed's winning run. The latter has not featured much on TV programming over the last few weeks but had impressive victories against Akira Tozawa and Riddick Moss on the Main Event.

The other title match of the night saw Finn Balor and Damian Priest retain their tag team gold against Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro of LWO. Dominik tried to get involved in the match, but Rey Mysterio came out to even the odds and spanked his son.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins, who faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The Visionary, despite facing numerous back problems, was able to come out on the top to end the night.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio defeated LA Knight and Austin Theory NXT Women's Title: Becky Lynch (c) def. Tiffany Stratton Alpha Academy and Tommaso Ciampa def. The Imperium: Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci Jey Uso def. Bronson Reed Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio WWE Undisputed Tag Team Title: The Judgment Day: Finn Balor and Damian Priest (c) def. LWO: Joaquin Wilde and Cruz del Toro Asuka def. Charlotte Flair World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura

