WWE SuperShow Results: Cody Rhodes gets attacked by free agent, Huge title rematch, Seth Rollins faces former rival (Palm Springs, CA, 09/23)

WWE hosted the first Live event of the week in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, September 23. The show was loaded with multiple title matches and featured top stars from RAW and NXT in action.

Becky Lynch kicked off the proceedings as she put her NXT Women's Championship on the line against Tiffany Stratton. The Man recently captured the gold that had eluded her for her entire career and has been actively defending it at house shows. She again managed to come out on top against Stratton at Saturday's event.

Next up was the Intercontinental Championship rematch as Gunther put his coveted title on the line against Chad Gable. The latter has tried to capture the gold on multiple occasions but has failed every time. The result was no different this time as well.

Elsewhere on the card, Cody Rhodes faced Dominik Mysterio in a Street Fight. The American Nightmare was attacked by Omos during the match, but he was still able to come out on top. The Nigerian Giant, who was not drafted to any brand and is a free agent, could start a feud with Rhodes based on what transpired in Palm Springs.

Omos and Rhodes were also involved in a segment before the match, with the former's manager, MVP, being the host.

Expand Tweet

Other matches on the show saw Bronson Reed defeat Otis after beating his partner on last week's RAW. IYO SKY also defended her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple-threat match, while Seth Rollins put his gold on the line against long-time rival The Miz in the main event.

Expand Tweet

Complete WWE SuperShow Results

Here are the complete WWE Live event results from Palm Springs, California, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

NXT Women's Title Match – Becky Lynch (c) retains over Tiffany Stratton Intercontinental Title Match – Gunther def. Chad Gable The MVP Lounge with MVP, Omos, and Cody Rhodes Cody Rhodes defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a non-title Street Fight Bronson Reed defeated Otis WWE Women's Title Match – IYO SKY (c) retains over Charlotte Flair and Asuka in a Triple Threat World Heavyweight Title Match – Seth Rollins (c) retains over The Miz