WWE Supershow Results: Multiple stars interfere in Roman Reigns' match against Hall of Famer; former champion returns to action (Cincinnati, 06/17)

The WWE roster stopped over in Cincinnati, Ohio, for the first house show of the week that also saw Roman Reigns return to live circuit action for the first time since March. Besides The Tribal Chief, the show also featured other top names from both RAW and SmackDown and multiple title matches.

The event kickstarted with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match that saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens put their title on the line against Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio.

While The Judgment Day has established themselves as the top faction on RAW, the heel duo was unable to secure a victory over the Canadian stars.

Damian Priest of the Judgment Day was also in action in Cincinnati, as the powerhouse once again faced off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, like the last time, he came up short once again.

The show also featured United States and Intercontinental Championship matches. While Austin Theory retained his coveted title against Sheamus in a singles match, Gunther defeated Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in a triple-threat match.

Roman Reigns was not the only top star to return to action as Bobby Lashley also made his comeback to the squared circle at the event. The All Mighty was last seen in action last month in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament when he got busted open during one of his two matches on SmackDown. Lashley defeated Karrion Kross in his return match.

The show featured only one women's match that had eight female stars in action. Becky Lynch joined forces with Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Mia Yim to defeat the team of Bayley, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green. The Alpha Academy was also in action against The Viking Raiders.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who took on Rey Mysterio in the main event. The Tribal Chief was accompanied to the ring by Solo Sikoa, but The Usos came out to stop the Enforcer from interfering in the match.

However, Dominik Mysterio came out to assist Roman Reigns and cost his father a golden opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Complete WWE Supershow Results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Cincinnati, Ohio, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

WWE Unified Tag Team Title: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (c) def. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio United States Title: Austin Theory (c) def. Sheamus Bobby Lashley def. Karrion Kross Becky Lynch, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin ( Mia Yim ) def. Bayley, Iyo Sky, Zoey Stark, and Chelsea Green World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) def. Damian Priest Alpha Academy def. The Viking Raiders Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Matt Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Undisputed Universal Title: Roman Reigns def. Rey Mysterio

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes