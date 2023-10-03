WWE Supershow results: Nia Jax secures major win; Charlotte Flair unexpectedly loses title match; Jey Uso answers big challenge (Stateline, NV, 10/01)

This week, WWE held its live Supershow at Stateline, Nevada, in a packed card featuring Nia Jax, Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair, Jey Uso, and Seth Rollins, among others. The company had a fantastic show for fans present, with everyone celebrating the night.

Let's take a look at all the results from the night.

Thanks to Twitter user Zo Marzz, who was present at the show, for helping us out with results from the night.

The matches from the night were as follows:

The New Day and Chad Gable defeated Imperium

Nia Jax defeated Zoey Stark

LA Knight defeated Austin Theory

Austin Theory called out anyone backstage, and Jey Uso answered

Jey Uso defeated Austin Theory

Cody Rhodes defeated JD McDonagh in a Stateline Street Fight

Bronson Reed defeated Otis

WWE Women's Championship Match: IYO SKY defeated Charlotte Flair

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins defeated The Miz

The Miz was also booed out of the building before his match when he talked about his experiences in Stateline.

In Charlotte's match, although it appeared she would win, SKY came back out of nowhere to get the quick pin and win.

Rollins also took time out of his night to sign autographs and shake hands with fans.

Charlotte Flair will be challenging IYO SKY for the women's title at WWE Fastlane

While Charlotte may have lost here, she will have another chance to get a title when she faces Asuka and IYO SKY at WWE Fastlane this weekend.

The Triple Threat match is bound to be impressive, as fans will be waiting to see which of the three emerges victorious.

The Queen has a history of being an enormous threat whenever a title is concerned, so her opponents will need to try and be careful. It also remains to be seen what role Bayley and Dakota Kai will play in the match.

