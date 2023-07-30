WWE Supershow Results: Top star returns to action, Gunther suffers shocking loss, Seth Rollins faces fierce rival (07/29, Fort Myers)

WWE hosted the first live event of the weekend on Saturday, July 29. The show was live from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Florida, and featured top stars from both RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with an Intercontinental Championship match as Gunther put his coveted title on the line against Matt Riddle. However, the Ring General had to suffer a rare loss via DQ after Imperium interfered in the match. This led to a six-man tag team action with The Original Bro joining forces with Alpha Academy. The babyfaces stood tall in the end.

The bout was followed by another title match, this time featuring United States Champion Austin Theory in action against AJ Styles. The heel was able to sneak a victory.

Elsewhere on the show, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Omos also got a win over Johhny Gargano who has been absent for a long time. Gargano wrestled his last singles match on TV programming in April and has mostly been treated like an afterthought in his run on the main roster.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Fort Myers where he defeated Damian Priest in a singles match. The American Nightmare has been the top babyface ever since returning to WWE last year and things were no different on Saturday.

Asuka also put her WWE Women's Championship on the line in a triple-threat match against Charlotte Flair and Shotzi. The Empress of Tomorrow was able to retain the title despite the odds not being in her favor.

The event was headlined by Seth Rollins who faced Finn Balor in a World Heavyweight Championship match. The duo will also collide at SummerSlam next Saturday and a title change at a house show was always going to be unlikely.

Complete WWE Supershow results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Fort Myers, Florida, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

IC Title: GUNTHER vs Matt Riddle: Interference from The Imperium causes this to become a tag team match. Matt Riddle and Alpha Academy def. The Imperium United States Championship: Austin Theory (c) def. AJ Styles Katana Chance and Kayden Carter def. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest Omos def. Johnny Gargano WWE Women's Title: Asuka (c) def. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi World Heavyweight Title: Seth Rollins (c) def. Finn Balor