WWE Superstar abandoned by group following loss after Drew McIntyre's return match; faction walked out on him

After Drew McIntyre returned and had his first match tonight on WWE RAW, one star was abandoned at the end of the match. Failure is not something that's taken well in WWE, and Imperium seems to have no tolerance for it at all. Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser have seemingly abandoned Giovanni Vinci.

Tonight, Gunther watched on as Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser faced the team of Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

McIntyre was out to send a message as he took out Kaiser and Vinci, clearly sending a message to Gunther, who was at ringside. He ended up hitting Vinci with the Claymore while Riddle stopped Kaiser from interfering with the ankle lock. This led to Vinci being pinned for the win.

After the match, Gunther had some angry words for both Kaiser and Vinci, but the issues were clearly focused on the latter. In the end, both Gunther and Kaiser walked out on Vinci, who was left staring around, clearly abandoned by his faction.

What this means for him is not certain at this time, but it looks like there's a split within the Imperium faction. Clearly, this might not end well for the star, as a division could lead to new dynamics for Gunther as he prepares to face Drew McIntyre.

