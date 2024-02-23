WWE Superstar acknowledges Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber: Perth press conference

At the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth press conference, Grayson Waller acknowledged Roman Reigns.

Reigns and The Bloodline won't be appearing at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Australia. However, the faction has been making big moves after adding The Rock to the group. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa also caused chaos on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, setting their sights on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes, respectively.

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth, Waller, and the WWE Universe in Australia acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

Watch the WWE Universe acknowledging Reigns:

Vince Russo believes WWE should've ended Roman Reigns' title reign at SummerSlam

Vince Russo believes WWE should've ended Roman Reigns' title reign at SummerSlam this year instead of WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo stated that The Rock's storyline with Reigns should've been WWE's priority before Cody Rhodes could finish his story.

He said:

"Bro they set up the story. They set it up on Saturday when they said we are gonna take everything from you. Everything... I am gonna take that title from you but it's not gonna be at WrestleMania. Here comes The Rock, that was the story bro. Cody and Rock working together, and the first piece of the puzzle is I am gonna show this guy who the real Head of the Table is. That's story number one. Once that story get's finished at WrestleMania, now there is only one thing left for Cody to do. They had that story."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The match was made official at the WrestleMania XL press conference after The Rock slapped The American Nightmare for bringing up the Anoa'i family.

