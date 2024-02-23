"They had that story" - WWE has fumbled their chance at culminating Roman Reigns' run, says veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, WWE has already lost their chance to craft a great ending to Roman Reigns' legendary title run.

Over the last few weeks, The Tribal Chief's storyline has gone through quite a few unexpected twists. With the arrival of The Rock, many expected Reigns to feud with The Great One to have a dream match at WrestleMania. However, the involvement of Cody Rhodes has made it less certain, leading to The Rock becoming allies with The Bloodline leader.

Vince Russo believes that the earlier premise of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was the winner in terms of storyline.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the WWE veteran explained how this would have led to Cody winning the belt at SummerSlam instead of WrestleMania.

"Bro they set up the story. They set it up on Saturday when they said we are gonna take everything from you. Everything... I am gonna take that title from you but it's not gonna be at WrestleMania. Here comes The Rock, that was the story bro. Cody and Rock working together, and the first piece of the puzzle is I am gonna show this guy who the real Head of the Table is. That's story number one. Once that story get's finished at WrestleMania, now there is only one thing left for Cody to do. They had that story." [7:17 onwards]

The former WWE writer had previously suggested involving another name in the feud

Before The Rock's return to the company, Vince Russo had suggested that Brandi Rhodes could be involved in the feud between Cody and Roman to raise the stakes.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the veteran had stated:

"The only way you can make it compelling is if you make it personal. That is the only way, it's gotta be some kind of a personal angle. Hey bro listen, Cody's wife is worked... She would do something again in a heartbeat. To make it really really personal man, that's what you have to do. Other than that it's just you know, acknowledge me, I have got a story, who cares?" [11:43 onwards]

While the likelihood of Brandi appearing now is slim, it remains to be seen how Cody's story ends in WWE.

