Roman Reigns needs to involve former WWE name to up the stakes in his feud with Cody Rhodes, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer has the perfect idea to make Roman Reigns' feud with Cody Rhodes more compelling before WrestleMania.

While the American Nightmare had a lot of momentum upon his return to the Stamford-based promotion, it only managed to get him a match with Reigns and not the victory. The Tribal Chief was able to stand tall despite a valiant effort from Rhodes. Since then, many fans have clamored for a rematch between the two, potentially at the next WWE WrestleMania.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pitched the idea of involving Brandi Rhodes in the storyline.

"The only way you can make it compelling is if you make it personal. That is the only way, it's gotta be some kind of a personal angle. Hey bro listen, Cody's wife is worked... She would do something again in a heartbeat. To make it really really personal man, that's what you have to do. Other than that it's just you know, acknowledge me, I have got a story, who cares?" [11:43 onwards]

The former WWE writer has another suggestion for a superstar

Apart from his obvious appreciation for Gunther, Vince Russo also wants a Judgment Day star to be pushed in WWE.

Speaking on another episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the veteran stated that Damian Priest needed to be thrown into the singles scene as soon as possible:

"Like I said, the only thing worth anything is you gotta get Damian Priest out of there. Make him a major player. The rest of it is a freaking joke." [14:03 - 14:20]

Damien Priest is certainly an impressive superstar, and it remains to be seen what he will accomplish in 2024.

