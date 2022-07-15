WWE Superstar hilariously addresses whether Brock Lesnar could join his faction 

After being brutally attacked during the July 11 episode of WWE RAW, Chad Gable has responded to whether Brock Lesnar could become a member of The Alpha Academy.

The Beast Incarnate kicked off the Monday Night Show this week. Despite his wrath initially targeting Roman Reigns, he laid down both members of The Alpha Academy later.

In a social media post, WWE tweeted a short clip from when Lesnar attacked Otis and Chad Gable with a caption about Brock not enrolling in the faction. Gable retweeted the post with a hilarious caption.

"O RLY?" The Alpha Academy member tweeted

Check out the tweet here:

The former WWE Champion linked Roman Reigns as a hog during the segment. He then added that just like the ones on his farm, he would slaughter his SummerSlam opponent during their match. Lesnar was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who claimed that Brock would never break Reigns' current title streak.

WWE fans support Brock Lesnar due to his impressive strength

Alpha Academy's attack was not the first time The Beast was outnumbered. However, as in previous attempts, the former UFC Champion could power through his opponents.

Following the tweet, fans quickly responded to the Alpha Academy member. However, it seems like the majority are on Brock Lesnar's side:

Jaxson Cage @ProjectCageJax @WWEGable He'd send you back to suplex city I'm saying it'll never happen @WWEGable He'd send you back to suplex city I'm saying it'll never happen

On the other hand, some fans even hinted that this would be a great storyline. They reminisced over the old feud between Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle:

A fan questioned which of them is the "alpha" since. In recent weeks, Lesnar has also been referred to as "the alpha male of our species."

Steven Ev @TopWA509



The Alpha Academy or

The Alpha Male of our Species! @WWEGable Who is the true Alpha? LolThe Alpha Academy orThe Alpha Male of our Species! @WWEGable Who is the true Alpha? Lol The Alpha Academy or The Alpha Male of our Species!

To further add salt to the wound, the attack was even compared to a dog playing around with its toy:

For now, it's safe to assume that Lesnar will be heading into SummerSlam as a solo competitor, unlike his opponent, who would probably have The Bloodline beside him. Only time will tell who walks away as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion from the Biggest Party of Summer.

Alberto Del Rio wished Paige well following her departure from WWE. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far