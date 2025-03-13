WWE Superstar adopts moniker ahead of important Charlotte Flair match

Charlotte Flair's WWE comeback is moving forward with momentum on The Road to WrestleMania 41. The second-generation superstar immediately earned a title shot of her choice and will now look to become a 15-time World Champion. Flair must first get past a high-stakes match against an opponent with growing fan support.

The Queen stamped her ticket to The Grandest Stage of Them All last month by becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner. Flair then challenged Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship and seems to have the edge on the rising Superstar so far. However, Flair now has another up-and-coming talent on her back: B-Fab. The former Hit Row member confronted the former Four Horsewoman after hearing her insult the locker room, and now they will do battle on Friday's SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain, in Flair's first singles bout since December 8, 2023, when she was injured in the loss to Asuka.

The Vibe is a growing fan-favorite among fans and Chief Content Officer Triple H. The official WWE España account pushed the babyface on X today as they wrote that the "B" in B-Fab represents Barcelona. The 34-year-old responded and nodded to The City of Counts, writing the message in Spanish.

"La "B" es de Barcelona! Me encanta cómo suena eso 👏🏽👏🏽🅱️💅🏽," B-Fab wrote. [via Google Translate.]

One fan responded and wondered if B-Fab means "Barcelona Fabulosa" just for this week as the part-time hip-hop artist trains to defeat the daughter of Ric Flair. She responded with one word, to mean exactly, in adopting the nickname during her campaign to topple The Genetically Superior Athlete.

"Exacto! 😏," B-Fab wrote.

B-Fab recently allied with Michin and has been heavily praised backstage. Both have had their eye on Chelsea Green and the Women's United States Championship, but Michin failed to dethrone The Hot Mess on three occasions.

Updated WWE SmackDown lineup for Friday

World Wrestling Entertainment's SmackDown brand will invade Olimpic Arena in Barcelona, Spain on Friday. Below is the updated lineup:

Cody Rhodes will appear on MizTV

B-Fab vs. Charlotte Flair

Randy Orton vs. Carmelo Hayes

WWE Tag Team Championship: DIY (c) vs. The Street Profits

The upcoming SmackDown episodes in Barcelona, Bologna, and London will air on the USA Network at 8 PM ET. The upcoming RAW episodes from Brussels, Glasgow, and London will air live on Netflix several hours earlier than usual.

