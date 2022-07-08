WWE Superstar aims for a dream match between The Usos, New Day, and 3-time Tag Team Champions 

Angelo Dawkins is hoping for a dream three-way tag team match between The Usos, The New Day, and The Street Profits.

At the recently concluded Money in the Bank premium live event, Dawkins and Ford put together an instant classic with Jimmy and Jey Uso in a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, Dawkins stated that he is hopeful of witnessing the three tag teams cross paths with each other at the same time.

"Yeah, I mean there's only one step further to go. Eventually, at some point, maybe all three of us end up in the ring at the same time like that would be insane. Just like Street Profits, Usos, New Day," Dawkins said. [6:13-6:20]

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



These are facts.



#WWEDay1



The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts. The Usos and New Day are incapable of having a bad match together.These are facts.#WWEDay1 https://t.co/8UCm2rzIZO

Angelo Dawkins isn't happy after The Street Profits' controversial loss to The Usos

During the same conversation on the After The Bell podcast, Angelo Dawkins spoke about the feedback that the two teams have received over their match at the Money in the Bank show.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion isn't happy with the result of the match and believes that the controversial conclusion needs to be addressed.

He added:

"Obviously, we are still not happy about the result and the way that it ended, something needs to be addressed because the shoulder was up but nah man, the feedback has been unreal. I knew it was good, I felt good going into it but I was like, 'The way everybody's been talking about it.' Like people going back and watching it like over and over and over again. I'm like, 'Oh wow, it was like that, like that.' And I watched it back."

If you use quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Here's a possible reason why John Cena may win a 17th world championship

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far