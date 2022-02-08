WWE Superstar AJ Styles makes interesting admission about his debut

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently spoke about his honest thoughts before making his re-debut at Royal Rumble 2016.

The Phenomenal One returned to Vince McMahon's promotion after 14 years to one of the biggest pops in the event's history. He had briefly been with the company, mostly wrestling dark matches or on some of their 'B' shows.

By 2016, Styles had made a name for himself all around the world, and fans were clamoring to see one of the best performers in pro wrestling inside a WWE ring.

While Styles was already a superstar, he was nervous before his re-debut. The RAW Superstar said that he was uncertain about people knowing who he was, but he walked out to a fantastic reception. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Styles said:

"Listen, I was 37 years old, and I was scared to death that nobody was going to know who I was. I was a guy who was on the indies, and I was in New Japan, but it's' different. It's WWE, so I didn't' know what to expect, and, man, was I excited to hear the fans when I walked out. It was amazing."

Styles became one of the biggest WWE Superstars of the modern era. The former World Champion is widely credited for SmackDown's success between 2016 and 2018 as he led the blue brand to new altars of excitement.

AJ Styles returns to WWE Championship picture on RAW

The Phenomenal One will be one of five superstars to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber later this month. He defeated Rey Mysterio in a dream match to book a spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

Last week after RAW, Styles said that he had a similar chance in the past, but he won't repeat his old mistakes this time.

"Isn't this the Road back to WrestleMania? Haven't we said that? Do you have to win the Royal Rumble to be in the main event? Not if you beat the champ at Elimination Chamber and that's exactly what I intend to do," said Styles. "I have been in Elimination Chamber before and I know what it takes. Oddly enough, had a chance like this before and didn't capitalize. I'll not make the same mistake again," said AJ Styles. [0:14-0:41]

The four other contenders confirmed for the Elimination Chamber match are Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle.

Lashley has the odds stacked against him in his upcoming title defense, and it will be interesting to see how the All-Mighty responds to the challenge.

