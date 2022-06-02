WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss gets honest about her future goal after marriage

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss detailed the changes in different aspects of her life since getting married.

The former RAW Women's Champion tied the knot with singer Ryan Cabrera in California earlier this year after getting engaged in November 2020. Several current and former WWE stars were also in attendance for the event as Little Miss Bliss started a new phase in her life.

Speaking about her marriage and how it has impacted her career on this week's The Bump, Alexa disclosed that she's trying to find the right balance between work and life:

"I think it's more about establishing a work-life balance because you have to make relationships work,"- said Alexa. "Before I met Ryan, I was pretty much married to WWE because we're on the road so often and I don't think people really understand how busy our schedules are. I mean, just for example, I went on my 5th flight today in three days. So for me now, I definitely need to find that time to make that work-life balance." (from 25:43 to 26:33)

Alexa Bliss has been unstoppable since returning to WWE

Alexa Bliss has been woman-possessed ever since making her return to the Stamford-based promotion last month. After shedding her former dark persona, she is currently on a four-match winning streak.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Alexa Bliss improves her winning streak Alexa Bliss improves her winning streak 🔥 https://t.co/vYuEMA7NIb

Bliss defeated Sonya Deville in her return match, after which the latter was fired from her position as a WWE Official. Little Miss Bliss followed that victory with another win over Deville, after which she defeated Nikki A.S.H., before gaining yet another victory over Doudrop this week.

The former RAW Women's Champion also stated on The Bump that she hopes her recent winning streak leads to an eventual title match:

"I am very fortunate to have won four matches in a row," Alexa Bliss said. "I if I can win, I would love to win and if I can't, I will learn. So obviously before in the past, I've been RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and hopefully these wins continue on to something like that." (00:40 - 00:55)

Alexa Bliss is one of the most decorated female wrestlers of this generation and a former seven-time champion. While she has been booked strongly since her return, fans will be eager to see Five Feet of Fury challenge for the title once again.

