WWE Superstar apparently seriously injured on show; future put in doubt

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jun 08, 2023 09:16 IST
What could be next for the superstar in WWE?
This week at a WWE show, a star was injured and seemed to be injured. His future is now in doubt amidst reports. If the speculations are true, Ilja Dragunov's future might see him move to the main roster.

At this week's episode of WWE NXT, Ilja Dragunov challenged Baron Corbin to a match. Backstage, Dragunov suffered an attack from former NXT Champion Bron Breakker for what appeared to be no good reason at all.

Dragunov could not move and seemed to be quite badly injured in the attack. The injury was confirmed, and he was replaced in his match by Trick Williams instead.

WRKD Wrestling reported last month that Dragunov was being discussed as a possible call-up after SummerSlam, potentially joining Imperium.

Adding to @PWInsidercom’s report about #WWENXT: Tiffany Stratton vs. Lyra Valkaria and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dijak were praised in particular backstage. There is still talk of possibly calling up Druganov following Summerslam, potentially joining Imperium. twitter.com/PWInsidercom/s… https://t.co/zHcPSVaqyL

If so, the injury would write him off until he was ready to be called up. However, there's also a chance that this is just leading to a feud between the Breakker and Dragunov and not a main roster call-up.

At this time, his future remains quite unclear.

Do you think Dragunov will be called up to the main roster? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

