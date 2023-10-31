WWE Superstar appears out of pumpkin; everyone stumped

A WWE Superstar made a creepy appearance out of a pumpkin during a match on RAW, which shocked everyone involved.

Nikki Cross is known for her crazy gimmick. Her gimmick has resulted in her being thought of as unstable. Recently, things have gotten even more creepy for her. A couple of months ago, she was seen stalking Candice LeRae during her matches on Monday Night RAW.

For the past few weeks, she has been seen backstage, standing around like a zombie. Last week, Cross was set to team up with Natalya against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. However, Cross appeared to be in a trance throughout the match, and she just left midway and walked backstage, leaving her tag team partner all alone in the ring.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Natalya and Chelsea Green were set to face each other in a Trick or Street Fight. During the match, Green picked up a pumpkin and found Nikki Cross' head underneath. Cross seemed to be in a trance again and did not move. This shocked both Green and Natalya.

Despite this creepy appearance, Chelsea Green still managed to put away Natalya to pick up an important win.

It remains to be seen what this could possibly mean for Nikki Cross and Natalya, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven, as she has been involved in their matches recently.

