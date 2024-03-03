WWE Superstar argues with referee; gets kicked out of the ring [WATCH]

A WWE official wasn't happy with what transpired at last night's live event in Palm Springs and ended up exercising his authority.

Jimmy Uso has become a nuisance at this point. The Bloodline member often interferes in matches and fans are getting tired of the same. He recently interfered in an Intercontinental title match between Jey Uso and Gunther, costing his brother a potential win.

At last night's Palm Springs live event, LA Knight took on Solo Sikoa in a singles competition. Jimmy Uso was at ringside for the match and couldn't help but interfere. This didn't sit well with the referee and an argument kicked off between the two men. In the end, the annoyed official kicked Jimmy out of the ring and from the ringside. The Bloodline member left the spot as fans collectively booed him.

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Jey Uso doesn't want to forgive Jimmy Uso

Jimmy has cost Jey Uso two big matches so far. Last year, Jimmy interfered in the Tribal Combat match at WWE SummerSlam. Recently, Jimmy cost Jey a possible Intercontinental title win.

In a new interview with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso revealed that his mother asked him to make amends with Jimmy, but he rejected her request.

"I never said it out loud, but I do. I feel like he's always watching me. The whole family is always watching me because I'm supposed to be with the family, but guess what? You're allowed to go out there and get it on your own if you feel like you have to. You're allowed to go out there and chase your own dreams. You know, me and Jimmy gonna cross paths either before or at WrestleMania for sure... My mama keeps telling us to kiss and make up, 'Y'all brothers, man.' I be like, 'Stop ma. Stop, all right?' He started it. He started it." [32:34-33:11]

Jimmy wasn't happy one bit with the WWE referee's decision, judging by the tantrum he threw at the event. Here's hoping Jimmy has learned his lesson and will avoid interfering in matches going forward.

Drop your reactions to Jimmy being kicked out of the ring!