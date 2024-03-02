Despite his mom's request, a top WWE name has refused to forgive and make amends with a Bloodline member.

Bloodline member Jimmy Uso cost Jey an Intercontinental Championship match on a recent episode of RAW. The twins will likely have their much-anticipated singles encounter at WrestleMania XL.

While speaking with Jackie Redmond, Jey Uso recently revealed that he had a conversation with his mother, and she asked the brothers to stop feuding.

Here's what Jey said:

"I never said it out loud, but I do. I feel like he's always watching me. The whole family is always watching me because I'm supposed to be with the family, but guess what? You're allowed to go out there and get it on your own if you feel like you have to. You're allowed to go out there and chase your own dreams. You know, me and Jimmy gonna cross paths either before or at WrestleMania for sure... My mama keeps telling us to kiss and make up, 'Y'all brothers, man.' I be like, 'Stop ma. Stop, all right?' He started it. He started it." [32:34-33:11]

The Bloodline member wasn't happy with Jey Uso getting a bigger rating than him in WWE 2K24

Jimmy recently learned that Jey received a 90 rating in WWE 2K24 while he got an 84.

Uso wasn't happy with the rating and said he would write a letter to 2K about the difference in the duo's ratings.

Jimmy cost Jey an Undisputed WWE Universal title win at last year's SummerSlam, where Jey took on Roman Reigns in a Tribal Combat match.

The interference allowed Reigns to defeat Jey and walk out with the belt. Since then, fans have wanted to see Jey exact revenge on the Bloodline member.

What do you think? Should Jey forgive Jimmy? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Jackie Redmond Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Jey Uso's quotes!

