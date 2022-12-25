WWE Superstar asks out Emma on a Christmas date after SmackDown

WWE may be building toward the on-screen relationship between Madcap Moss and recently returned female star Emma on SmackDown.

Emma returned to WWE back in October this year. She responded to Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge and faced off with The Rowdy One in her first match since returning. Several fans and superstars, including her real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss, were happy to see the Australian star back in the company.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with Emma backstage this week on SmackDown Lowdown. She was discussing the events of the evening but was interrupted by an excited Moss. The 33-year-old asked her if she would like to join him for the holidays in Minnesota.

"I actally wanted to ask you. How would you feel about joining me in Minnesota with my family for a little white Christmas?" asked Moss. [1:37 - 1:45]

Emma agreed to the date, and the two stars then kissed as Megan watched on. Moss mentioned that he loved this new version of his real-life girlfriend before walking off with her.

You can watch the full video here:

Emma slapped Scarlett backstage on SmackDown

It was an eventful night for Emma this week on the blue brand. She first competed in the Women's Gauntlet Match to determine the next number-one contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

She later confronted Scarlett and Karrion Kross in a backstage segment. The former IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion called out the nefarious duo for disrespecting Rey Mysterio and insulting Madcap Moss. Things soon escalated as she slapped Scarlett right across the face.

Before things could break down, Kross separated the two and warned the Aussie star that she would have to face the consequences of her actions soon.

