Watch: Emma slaps WWE Superstar in a backstage segment after SmackDown

Tensions seem to be reaching a fever pitch between SmackDown Superstars Emma and Scarlett Bordeaux.

The two women crossed paths when Karrion Kross decimated Madcap Moss a few weeks ago on SmackDown. After the match, Kross continued the beating on a defenseless Madcap, forcing Emma to rush to separate the two men.

The Herald of Doomsday and Scarlett were backstage after a confrontation with Rey Mysterio when Emma met with the nefarious duo and confronted them for berating the legendary Luchador. The 33-year-old star stood up for Madcap Moss and called out Scarlett for insulting him.

"Who the hell do you guys think you are disrespecting a legend like Rey Mysterio? And what's this about you calling Riddick a 'jerker' a few weeks ago?" [From 0:08 - 0:16]

She then went on to lay a tight slap on Scarlett and stared her down. Kross stepped in to prevent the two women from throwing down right then and there.

Emma was part of the Gauntlet Match on WWE SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, six women competed in a Gauntlet Match to earn the opportunity to challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Emma was one of the competitors starting off the match against Xia Li. However, she could not keep up with the dangerous Li and finally got pinned. Xia also pinned Tegan Nox before coming face-to-face with Raquel Rodriguez.

Raquel put on a brave fight with an injured arm to outlast Xia Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville. Just when it seem Raquel had won the match, Ronda Rousey came out and announced that she had to beat one more competitor in the form of Shayna Baszler.

The Submission Magician was on a mission to punish Raquel but got caught in a quick roll-up for the pin. With this win, Rodriquez will now challenge Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's title next week.

